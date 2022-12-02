Latest Steam Client Update Improves New Big Picture Mode, Fixes Borderlands 2 Crash

Valve released today a new stable Steam Client update that further improves the new Big Picture mode and fixes various bugs, crashes, and issues for a better and more enjoyable Steam for Linux experience.

The new Steam Client update is here only two weeks after the previous update that introduced the new Big Picture mode that resembles the Steam Deck UI. This update further improves the new Big Picture mode by adding confirmation dialogs for the power menu when shutting down or restarting your PC and fixing several bugs.

These bug fixes improve displaying of the new Big Picture Mode window with GPU accelerated rendering disabled, improve the on-screen keyboard to show when it’s requested by a game or Proton, improve the “show password” toggle to show or hide the password, and improve the new Big Picture Mode overlay when switching Virtual Menus with an action set, layer, or modeshift.

Furthermore, the new Big Picture Mode will no longer crash when exiting an one-on-one voice chat or when touching a gift or new inventory item notification. Also fixed is an issue causing notification toasts to appear, as well as an issue where context menus wouldn’t correctly highlight focused items.

For Linux users, the new Steam Client update addresses an overlay issue causing crashes on some native games, such as Borderlands 2.

Steam Input received some attention as well in this release as Valve added Left and Right Stick Deflection as an option for Gyro activation buttons. Valve says that stick deflection is no longer considered a part of “Touch” (Cap Sense) on SteamDeck. Moreover, the new update changes the “add command” and “add subcommand” options so that it takes you directly to the binding screen, and improves support for Xbox One, Switch Pro (rumble fix when attached over USB), and third-party PS3 controllers (L3/R3 buttons detection fix).

Among other noteworthy changes, the new Steam Client update fixes displaying of the Update News dialog, as well as other pop-up dialogs when GPU accelerated rendering is disabled, fixes wrong personalization for streaming PS4 controllers, and fixes streaming of Bluetooth controllers not being turned off.

You can get the new Steam Client version the next time you open your Steam Client or by going to the Steam menu and clicking on the “Check for Steam Client Updates” option. Don’t forget to restart your Steam Client to apply the new update.



