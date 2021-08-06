Latte Dock 0.10 Released with Support for Multiple, Floating Docks and Panels

After many months of development, Latte Dock 0.10 is finally here as the latest stable version of this replacement dock for the KDE Plasma desktop that provides an elegant and intuitive experience.

It’s been more than a year and half since the first development release of Latte Dock 0.10 hit the streets, and now, after a lot of hard work, the final version is here and it’s already landing in the stable software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release GNU/Linux distributions (e.g. Arch Linux and KDE neon).

As you can imagine, Latte Dock 0.10 is a massive update and introduces amazing new features like support for floating docks and panels that you can move anywhere on your screen, support for multiple docks and panels on the same screen edge, as well as support for multiple Latte Tasks in the same dock or panel.

This release also introduces support for background radius and shadow size, on-demand sidebars support, ten different visibility modes, support for Latte centric applets that can use the parabolic effect, and support for Plasma margins area separators.

Furthermore, Latte Dock now provides move,copy, and paste functionality for docks and panels, lets users specify a custom color scheme for each layout, supports the use of templates for all layout functionality, and supports the export of layouts, as well as docks and panels as templates for public use.

On top of these awesome new features, there are lots of improvements for all the layouts dialogs, some of which even got redesigned, for the Justify alignment when positioning applets in Latte panels, and much more.

Many internal changes are present as well to make the Latte Dock work better on other desktop environments than KDE Plasma, such as GNOME and Xfce. Also, Latte Dock is now capable of informing the KDE Plasma desktop about panels and docks geometries, as well as window managers about the visible area of docks.

Those of you who want to use a great dock to beautify your Linux desktop can download Latte Dock right now from the official KDE repo, but if you don’t want to compile it from sources you’ll have to wait for it to arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite distro.

To see all these new features in action, go to the official release announcement page and watch all the videos!

Image credits: Latte Dock

