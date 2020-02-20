LibreOffice 6.3.5 Is Now Available for Download with 84 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 6.3.5 as the fifth minor maintenance update to the stable LibreOffice 6.3 office suite series.

LibreOffice 6.3.5 comes more than two months after the LibreOffice 6.3.4 update and it’s here to improve the overall stability, security and compatibility of the open-source and cross-platform office suite.

A total of 84 bug and regression fixes are included in this maintenance update, which is still recommended to power users and technology enthusiasts, improving LibreOffice’s core components. The full changelogs are available for tech-savvy users here and here.

“For enterprise class deployments, TDF strongly recommend sourcing LibreOffice from one of the ecosystem partners to get long-term supported releases, dedicated assistance, custom new features and other benefits, including SLA (Service Level Agreements),” said Italo Vignoli.

Released in August 2019, the LibreOffice 6.3 series is supported until May 29th, 2020, and will receive one more maintenance update, versioned 6.3.6, which should be available in late April or early May 2020.

The Document Foundation is also focusing on improving the recently released LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series, which will get its first point release next week, and recently kicked off development of the next major version, LibreOffice 7.0.

If you haven’t upgraded to LibreOffice 6.4 yet, and you’re stuck with the LibreOffice 6.3 series on your GNU/Linux distribution, I highly recommend that you update to version 6.3.5 released today as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories.

You can also download the latest LibreOffice releases from the official website, where binaries are provided for DEB and RPM-based distributions along with the source tarball for integrators and OS maintainers.