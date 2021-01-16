LibreOffice 7.1 Release Candidate Ready for Testing Ahead of Final Release in Early February

The Document Foundation announced today on Twitter that the first Release Candidate of the upcoming LibreOffice 7.1 office suite is now ready for public testing ahead of the final release in early February.

LibreOffice 7.1 is the next major release of the beloved and free office suite used by millions of computer users worldwide, and it’s been in development for more than five months. Now, two months after the beta release, the RC (Release Candidate) milestone is ready for public testing.

So if you want to help shape the future of the open source LibreOffice office suite and give The Document Foundation’s QA (Quality Assurance) community a helping hand to make sure LibreOffice 7.1 is a rock-solid release, go ahead and download the Release Candidate (RC1) installers for DEB- or RPM-based distros, as well as the source tarball, from the official website.

LibreOffice 7.1 is just around the corner! It's due to be released in early February – and before then, you can help our QA (Quality Assurance) community to test it and make sure it's rock-solid: https://t.co/OtAbq7syRt pic.twitter.com/i9Pbh3nw1L — LibreOffice (@libreoffice) January 16, 2021

LibreOffice 7.1 promises new Writer features like a new outline folding mode that lets users fold all text from the current heading to the next one, a new Styles Inspector dialog that displays all the attributes of Paragraph Styles, Character Styles and manually formatted (Direct Formatting) properties, faster find and replace operations, new table formulas, the ability to automatically detect Unicode type in documents where a BOM doesn’t exist, as well as to allow users to toggle input fields via View > Field Names.

The Calc component received better spell checking performance, better searching in Autofilter, a new option that lets you disable paste with the Enter key, support for selecting items in the Autofilter window by clicking an item’s row, support for sheet-local scoped names in the INDIRECT function, as well as several improvements to the fill with merged cells functionality.

As with all new LibreOffice releases, the document interoperability has been improved to better support MS Office documents. LibreOffice 7.1 adds various enhancements to the DOCX, XLSX and PPTX import and export filters.

Among other noteworthy changes, LibreOffice 7.1 promises a new feature called Additions Dialog, which lets users get more content into the office suite (e.g. icons, macros, templates, etc.) from an external storage, the ability to add visible signatures to existing PDF files in Draw, full support for HTML colors in Math, and the ability to simultaneously change animations for multiple objects in Impress.

As mentioned before, the final LibreOffice 7.1 release is expected in the first week of February 2021. It will be supported with a total of seven point releases until November 30, 2021.

Last updated 1 day ago