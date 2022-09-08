LibreOffice 7.3.6 Is Now Available for Download, 50 Bugs Fixed

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 7.3.6 as the sixth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series to add yet another layer of bug fixes and improvements.

Arriving one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.3.5, the LibreOffice 7.3.6 point release is here to address more bugs and further improve compatibility with proprietary document formats of the MS Office suite, such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files.

According to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, a total of 50 bugs were squashed, which should strengthen the stability and reliability of the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series, which is supported until November 30th, 2022.

“The LibreOffice 7.3 family offers the highest level of compatibility in the office suite market segment, starting with native support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) – beating proprietary formats in the areas of security and robustness – to superior support for DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files,” reads the release announcement

Those of you who are using the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite on your GNU/Linux distribution, you can update to the LibreOffice 7.3.6 point release right now by downloading the DEB or RPM binary packages from the official website for Debian and Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based systems.

The next and last point release of the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series will be LibreOffice 7.3.7, which is currently scheduled for early November 2022. After that, users will be recommended to upgrade their installations to the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series.

The first point release, LibreOffice 7.4.1, should be out next week, and The Document Foundation will support the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series until June 12th, 2023. You can also download this version from the official website linked above if you want to enjoy the latest and greatest features.

The Document Foundation reminds users that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice, which is supported by volunteers of the Open Source and LibreOffice communities. For enterprise deployments, The Document Foundation recommends using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

