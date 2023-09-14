LibreOffice 7.6.1 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 120 Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.6.1 as the first point release to the latest LibreOffice 7.6 open-source and free office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.6.1 is here only three weeks after the release of LibreOffice 7.6 but it looks like it’s a hefty update that brings more than 120 changes. According to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, this update includes a total of 122 fixes and it’s highly recommended to all LibreOffice 7.6 users.

You can download LibreOffice 7.6.1 binaries for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions right from the official website. These binary installers are packaged by The Document Foundation, and you will also find the source tarball available for download if you’re a system integrator.

If you have LibreOffice 7.6 installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the LibreOffice 7.6.1 version and update your installations as soon as possible.

LibreOffice 7.6 introduces new features like support for zoom gestures on touchpads, support for document themes, the ability to import and export theme definitions for ODF and OOXML documents, as well as many improvements to font handling, especially for right-to-left scripts, CJK, and Asian alphabets.

LibreOffice 7.6 will be supported with a total of seven maintenance updates until June 12th, 2024. The next one, LibreOffice 7.6.2, is currently scheduled for early or mid-October 2023, and will most likely fix more of those pesky bugs and annoyances so you can enjoy an even better LibreOffice office suite experience.

Once again, The Document Foundation reminds us all that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice, supported by volunteers. For enterprise-class deployments, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

In addition, The Document Foundation has developed a Migration Protocol to support enterprises who want to ditch proprietary office suites and migrate to LibreOffice. More details are available here.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

Last updated 59 mins ago