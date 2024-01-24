Lightweight Distro BunsenLabs Linux Boron Is Here Based on Debian Bookworm

Coming two years after BunsenLabs Linux Beryllium, the BunsenLabs Linux Boron release has finally hit the stable channel today for this OpenBox-based and lightweight Debian derivative, a continuation of the acclaimed CrunchBang Linux distribution.

The biggest change of the BunsenLabs Linux Boron release is the new base derived from the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. Of course, this means that the distribution is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which will receive updates until December 2026.

BunsenLabs Linux Boron comes with new artwork called “Boron-aqua” inspired by Juliette Taka’s Emerald artwork for Debian Bookworm, featuring the Numix icon theme, round corners for windows, a vertical tint2 panel, and a menu with icons using the Material-Solarized-Suru++ icon theme. As an alternative, the devs are offering a dark red theme set with no icons and a horizontal tint2 panel.

This release also introduces a new utility called “bunsen-apt-update-checker” that monitors and notifies users about package updates. However, this is not installed by default so you’ll have to manually install it from the Welcome script on the first login.

Talking about the Welcome script, it’s been updated with various small tweaks and bug fixes, a workaround for an issue with sudo 32-bit systems when using urxvt, and the removal of the Dropbox and bunsen-image-archives installation options, yet the former is available in Menu > System Settings > Install Favourite Packages.

The BunsenLabs Linux Boron release also updates the menu by moving and renaming several items compared with the previous BunsenLabs Linux release, add an improved keybinds menu under User Settings, and add Hardinfo and BL install info items under System Settings.

Last but not least, the BLOB Theme Manager has been updated with a more streamlined interface, improved wallpaper support, as well as the ability to save and restore GTK and icon themes separately. Check out the release notes for more details.

If you want your Debian flavor with the lightweight Openbox window manager, you can download the BunsenLabs Linux Boron release right now from the official website as live ISO images for 64-bit and 32-bit systems. BunsenLabs Linux Boron is perfect for old computers from 15-20 years ago.

