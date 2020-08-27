August 27, 2020
News / Kernel

Linux Kernel 5.7 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.8 Now

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Linux kernel 5.7 End of Life


It’s that time of the year again, the Linux kernel 5.7 series is now EOL (End-of-Life) and it will no longer receive updates or security fixes, so everyone should update to the latest Linux 5.8 kernel series.

Linux kernel 5.7 was announced at the end of May 2020 and it shipped with some interesting features, including a new and improved exFAT file system, ARM Kernel Pointer Authentication for the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture, as well as several new features to optimize certain x86 CPUs, such as frequency invariant scheduler accounting and split lock detection.

It also brought vDPA device support, improved perf cgroup profiling, a thermal-aware scheduler for increased performance, a new Linux Security Module for BPF (Berkeley Packet Filter) programs, support for the userfaultfd(2) system call, support for user xattrs in cgroupfs, as well as various power management improvements.

But Linux kernel 5.7 is one of those short-lived kernel branches and it’s now marked as EOL (End-of-Life) on the kernel.org website, starting today with the release of the last maintenance update in the series, Linux kernel 5.7.19.

“I’m announcing the release of the 5.7.19 kernel. All users of the 5.7 kernel series must upgrade. Note, this is the LAST 5.7.y kernel to be released. This release series is now end-of-life, please move to 5.8.y at this point in time,” said Greg Kroah-Hartman in a mailing list announcement.

Therefore, if you’re using a GNU/Linux distribution powered by the Linux 5.7 series, you have two options. Either update to Linux kernel 5.7.19 now and upgrade to the latest Linux 5.8 kernel series at a later time, or upgrade directly to Linux 5.8.

The current release in the Linux 5.8 series is Linux kernel 5.8.5, also announced today. You can download either one right now from kernel.org.

Linux OS maintainers should also consider upgrading the kernel on their current releases to Linux kernel 5.8 as soon as possible if they’re using Linux 5.7.

However, if you’re using a long-term supported kernel series, such as Linux 5.4 LTS, you should stick with it because Linux 5.8 is not an LTS (Long Term Support) release.

Last updated 51 mins ago

You might also like

Darktable 3.0.2

Darktable 3.0.2 RAW Image Editor Improves Camera Support, Adds Enhancements

Red Hat Enterprise Linux

RHEL 6 and CentOS 6 Get Important Kernel Security Update

The Warden & The Paunch

Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Warden & The Paunch DLC Is Out Now for Linux

KDE Plasma 5.19 Beta

KDE Plasma 5.19.1 Desktop Arrives as First Point Release, 30 Bug Fixes Included

SolydXK 10.4

SolydXK 10.4 Distro Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 “Buster”

Nitrux 1.3.0

Nitrux 1.3.0 Released with KDE Plasma 5.19, Inkscape 1.0, and Nvidia 440.100

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.