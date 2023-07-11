Linux Kernel 6.3 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux 6.4

The time has come to say goodbye to the Linux 6.3 kernel series as it’s now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, meaning it will no longer be supported with bug and security fixes.

Earlier today, renowned Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the release of Linux kernel 6.3.13 as the thirteenth maintenance update to the Linux 6.3 kernel series, an update that brings quite a lot of changes (481 files changed, 4919 insertions, and 2870 deletions).

However, Greg Kroah-Hartman also marked the Linux kernel 6.3 series as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, noting the fact that Linux kernel 6.3.13 is the last update in the series and urging users to upgrade their Linux systems to the latest Linux 6.4 kernel as soon as possible.

“I’m announcing the release of the 6.3.13 kernel. All users of the 6.3 kernel series must upgrade,” said Greg Kroah-Hartman in a mailing list announcement. “Note, this is the LAST 6.3.y kernel release. It is now end-of-life, please move to the 6.4.y kernel branch at this point in time.”

Linux kernel 6.3 arrived just two and a half months ago, on April 23rd, 2023, and it introduced new features like a new DRM accelerated driver for Intel VPU, Rust code support for x86_64 user-mode Linux, AES-SHA2-based encryption for the NFS file system, and support for AMD’s “automatic IBRS” feature.

On the other hand, Linux kernel 6.4 introduces even more new features, such as Intel LAM support, user trace events, support for zoned block devices for the F2FS file system, additional Rust language code, lots of updated and new drivers for top-notch hardware support, and much more.

With that in mind, if you’re GNU/Linux distribution runs Linux kernel 6.3 (which is the case for many of you), you need to ask your distro maintainer to upgrade the kernel packages to Linux 6.4. Arch Linux users already got the update and it looks like it’s also coming soon to openSUSE Tumbleweed and Fedora Linux users.

Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) users can also install Linux kernel 6.4 using our handy tutorial. However, Linux kernel 6.4 is also a short-lived branch that will only be supported for 2-3 months, probably until mid or late September 2023, so if you’re looking for long-term support, upgrade to one of the LTS kernels.

