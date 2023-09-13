Linux Kernel 6.4 Reaches End of Life, Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.5 Now

Believe it or not, the Linux 6.4 kernel series is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, which means that it will no longer receive updates and will soon become obsolete.

Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the release of Linux 6.4.16 as what appears to be the last maintenance update in the Linux 6.4 kernel series, which was released on June 25th, 2023.

Linux kernel 6.4.16 is a hefty update that comes with no less than 873 changed files, consisting of 10654 insertions and 7653 deletions. All users using Linux 6.4 are recommended to update their installations to this version as soon as it hits the stable software repositories of their distributions.

However, this being the last update in the series, Greg Kroah-Hartman recommends all GNU/Linux distributions and users to upgrade to the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series as soon as possible.

“I’m announcing the release of the 6.4.16 kernel. NOTE, this is the LAST 6.4.y release, this branch is now end-of-life. All users must move to the 6.5.y branch at this point in time,” said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

Popular rolling-release distros like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed are already powered by Linux kernel 6.5, and the new kernel series is also coming to other popular distros this fall, including Fedora Linux and Ubuntu.

Also today, Greg Kroah-Hartman announced a new update to the Linux 6.5 kernel series, namely Linux 6.5.3, which comes with a lot of changes too and it’s recommended to everyone using Linux kernel 6.5.

If you can’t wait for Linux 6.5 to arrive in your distro’s repositories or you want to compile it yourself, you can download the latest release right now from the kernel.org website.

With Linux kernel 6.4 reaching end of life, your best chance to stay up to date is to either upgrade to the latest stable kernel version or switch to one of the several long-term supported (LTS) branches, which include Linux 6.1, Linux 5.15, Linux 5.10, Linux 5.4, Linux 4.19, and Linux 4.14.

