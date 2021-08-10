Mozilla Firefox 91 Arrives as the New ESR Series, Brings Back Simplified Printing

Firefox 91 is now available for download as the new stable version of Mozilla’s popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform web browser for GNU/Linux, Android, macOS, iOS, and Windows.

It’s been a little less than a month since Firefox 90 landed with FTP support completely removed, and now Firefox 91 is already here with various improvements and bug fixes, including the simplified printing feature for a clutter-free print preview page (available under More settings > Format > Simplified in the Print Preview dialog). However, it should be noted that this feature doesn’t work on all pages.

Firefox 91 also improves the HTTPS-First policy for Private Browsing windows to allow them to make all connections to a website secure (HTTPS), as well as to fallback to insecure (HTTP) connections only when a website doesn’t support secure connections.

Also for Private Browsing windows, the new Firefox release improves the address bar to provide Switch to Tab results. Other than that, there’s a new locale in Firefox 91, namely Scots (sco) for Scottish users, an improved Total Cookie Protection feature to prevent data leaks, and some performance improvements.

For web developers, this release updates the Visual Viewport API, which provides an explicit mechanism for querying and modifying the properties of the window’s visual viewport, to support desktop platforms (e.g. GNU/Linux, macOS, Windows).

On top of that, Firefox 91 is an ESR (Extended Support Release) series, which will be supported for the next 12 months with maintenance updates, replacing the Firefox 78 ESR series released last year. ESR users will have until November 2021 to upgrade their installations to the new ESR release.

Firefox 91 is now rolling out as an OTA (Over-the-Air) update to macOS and Windows users, as well as to Linux users using the official binary package. Those of you who have Firefox installed from your distro’s repositories will have to wait until the new release arrives on the stable archives, or you can download the new release from the official website.

Last updated 19 hours ago