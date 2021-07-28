MX Linux 21 Enters Beta Testing Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” and Xfce 4.16

The MX Linux team announced today the general availability for public beta testing of the upcoming MX Linux 21 distribution, which will arrive later this year based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system.

Dubbed “Wildflower” and derived from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” and MX repositories, MX Linux 21 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series and uses the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment.

Highlights of this first beta release include new and updated applications, a new installer partition selection area with LVM support, as well as new UEFI live system boot menus that make it easier to select boot options directly from the boot menu and submenus.

“Now you can select your live boot options (persistence, etc…) from the boot menu and submenus rather than using the previous console menus,” explained the devs.

In addition, MX Linux 21 switches to use the user password (sudo) for admin tasks by default, which can be override in MX Tweak’s Other tab, and includes numerous other small configuration changes, especially on the panel with new default panel plugins, as well as new artwork.

The MX Linux devs are looking for testers for this first beta release to test the new UEFI live system boot menus and the installer, especially on real hardware, but VirtualBox testing is welcome too. Make sure you visit the release announcement for the known issues and info on how to submit feedback.

The MX Linux 21 beta 1 release is available for download right now using the links below as 64-bit and 32-bit live ISOs, only with the Xfce desktop environment, for now. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for use in production environments.

Thanks Swamp Rabbit for the tip!

