MX Linux 23 Is Now Available for Beta Testing Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm”

The MX Linux developers announced today the general availability for public testing of the beta version of the upcoming MX Linux 23 “Libretto” release.

Based on the upcoming Debian 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, MX Linux 23 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series and uses sysVinit as the default init system instead of system, and comes in three editions with the Xfce 4.18, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, and Fluxbox 1.3.7 graphical environments.

There’s lots of cool stuff in the MX Linux 23 release, including support for swapfiles in the installer and used by default for the “regular” auto installation method, support for PipeWire and WirePlumber for managing audio instead of PulseAudio, as well as the nala command-line APT frontend as the default backend for MX Updater.

The Fluxbox edition has been updated with many new configuration options, special “appfinder” configurations for the Rofi file manager replacing xfce4-appfinder, as well as support for theming Fluxbox using MX Tweak’s theme module.

Among other noteworthy changes, MX Linux 23 brings a more obvious “check media” function to the live boot menus of all three editions and many updated MX apps with various bug fixes and enhancements like support for launching them with individual policy kit configurations.

MX Linux 23 beta with KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS

The final release of MX Linux 23 will probably be out sometime next month after the release of the Debian 12 “Bookworm” operating system series on June 10th, 2023. Until then, you can download the MX Linux 23 beta release right now from the announcement page, where you can also find details on known issues.

With that in mind, please remember that this is a pre-release version that should not be installed and used on production machines. The devs need your help to test the installer using traditional EXT4 and Btrfs filesystems, as well as bug-hunting the MX tools, especially the mx-packageinstaller > popular apps entries.

You can report bugs here.

Last updated 2 seconds ago