NetworkManager 1.34 Arrives with Better WireGuard Support, Many Improvements

NetworkManager, the popular network connection manager used by most of today’s modern GNU/Linux distributions, has been updated today to version 1.34, the newest stable series bringing new features and enhancements.

Almost seven months in development, NetworkManager 1.34 is here to further improve support for the WireGuard VPN tunnel protocol and implementation by introducing support for WireGuard profiles to NetworkManager’s text user interface (nmtui), as well as improving import of WireGuard profiles with DNS domain and address family disabled via the command-line interface (nmcli).

In addition, starting with this release, WireGuard’s importing of wg-quick configuration files via NetworkManager’s command-line interface (nmcli) no longer sets a negative and exclusive “dns-priority”, which should improve support for common split DNS setups that use systemd-resolved. The devs recommend users to adjust the “dns-priority” to their liking after import.

NetworkManager 1.34 also introduces support for configuring DNS over TLS (DoT) with systemd-resolved, improves handling of sd-resolved errors when resolving hostnames, supports linking with LLD 13 (a new, high-performance linker), adds support for settinging queue-id of a bond port, and adds the nmcli device up|down alisases.

Among other noteworthy changes, NetworkManager now waits for both IPv4 and IPv6 with “ip=dhcp,dhcp6”, no longer listens for netlink events for traffic control objects (qdiscs and filters), sends router solicitations before expiry, sends IP configs to the DNS manager earlier, and defaults to showing ‘default’ instead of a null address in route4 or route6 sections when invoking the nmcli command without arguments.

Last but not least, NetworkManager 1.34 adds an internal nm-priv-helper service that will be used for separating privileges, along with support for dropping capabilities from the NetworkManager daemon.

NetworkManager 1.34 is now the latest stable release of this open-source program for detecting and configuring network interfaces on a GNU/Linux operating systems. You can download it right from here if you want to compile it yourself, but everyone else should wait until it lands in their distro’s repositories.

Last updated 1 hour ago