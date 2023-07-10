New Steam Client Stable Update Fixes UI Issues on Linux for Intel/AMD Users

Valve released today a new stable Steam Client update that brings numerous improvements and fixes, especially for Linux users who had issues with the previous update that introduced a major redesign.

The new Steam Client update appears to fix the window flashing and focus-stealing issues that occurred when closing a Steam window for Intel/AMD users. This issue was the side-effect of a workaround for NVIDIA GPU users that prevented a crash. In this version, the workaround will only activate when an NVIDIA GPU is detected.

Also for Linux users, the new Steam Client update adds a new “Enable context menu focus compatibility mode” setting under Settings > Interface to improve compatibility with certain window managers that send an unfocus event before every pointer, such as Openbox, preventing dropdown menus from being unclickable.

Furthermore, this update improves support for Linux systems xdg-desktop-portal FileChooser version 2, improves support for DPI scaling to correctly show the login window, in-game overlay, and menus, and fixes an issue where disabling DPI scaling via settings wouldn’t have any effect.

Steam Client now also improves the detection of Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, adds sounds to some more notification toasts in Big Picture Mode, improves the in-game overlay for the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 video game, and adds a battery indicator to the desktop overlay on laptops or handheld devices.

Among other changes, the new Steam Client update improves the responsivity of showing the systray menu, introduces a toggle in notification settings to enable or disable sounds for non-critical notifications, adds sound when displaying a notification toast in desktop mode, and rearranges the notifications settings page.

Of course, numerous issues, bugs, and crashes were addressed to make your Steam Client experience better and more stable. Check out the release notes for more details on these fixes.

To install the new Steam Client stable update, go to the Steam menu, click on “Check for Steam Client Updates”, and click on the “Download” button on the right side of the blue bottom notification.

