Nitrux 1.2.9 Is Out with KDE Plasma 5.18.5 and Linux 5.6, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Ubuntu-based Nitrux 1.2.9 is now available for download as a new stable release of this desktop-oriented distribution featuring the beautiful NX Desktop and MauiKit applications.

Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Nitrux 1.2.9 is here with some major under-the-hood changes, latest Maui apps, and all the newest KDE technologies for a modern desktop OS.

The biggest news is the move to Linux OEM builds instead of mainline builds, providing users with automatic updates. And this new stable version ships with the latest Linux 5.6 kernel series for better hardware support.

Also, starting with this release, users won’t have to reinstall the operating system when new Nitrux releases are available. “Updates to new releases will be provided through the package manager,” said developer Uri Herrera.

The gorgeous and minimalist desktop is now powered by the latest KDE Plasma 5.18.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Applications 20.04.01 and KDE Frameworks 5.70.0 software suites, all compiled against Qt 5.14.2.

And to make things even more interesting, the development team added tiling windows support to Nitrux 1.2.9. While not enabled by default, the tiling windows feature can be activated from System Settings > Window Management > KWin Scripts > Krohnkite.

An overview feature is present as well in this release to allow users to more easily switch between virtual desktops. It also lets you move windows around by using the CTRL+Super+D keyboard shortcut. The overview feature is enabled by default.

Of course, all the all Maui applications have been updated, including Pix, VVave, Index and Nota, and the MauiKit 1.1.1 framework is included as well, which improves Qt 5.13 integration with Android.

To improve the appearance of Maui apps, the Nitrux Dark color scheme and KvNitruxDark theme have been updated in this release, along with the Luv icon theme, which now includes icons for the doodle component.

Among other noteworthy changes, the Contacts app has been removed from the default installation, the Plymouth boot theme now has a dark version, and there are a bunch of beautiful new wallpapers.

You can download Nitrux 1.2.9 right now from the official website. Meanwhile, you can check it out in action in the screenshot gallery below.

















