NVIDIA 470.74 Graphics Driver Brings Support for Linux Kernel 5.14, Firefox Improvements

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 470.74 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems with various improvements for various apps and games, as well as the latest Linux kernel.

Good news for NVIDIA users who want to upgrade their distributions to Linux 5.14 as NVIDIA 470.74 is here with a fix for bug that caused the nvidia-drm.ko kernel module to crash when loading with DRM-KMS enabled ( modeset=1 ) on the Linux 5.14 kernel series.

In addition, it improves support for the Mozilla Firefox web browser to prevent visual corruption by adding an application profile to disable FXAA (also available for FreeBSD and Solaris systems), it fixes a Vulkan performance regression that affected the rFactor2 computer racing simulator game, and addresses a bug that could cause GPU apps to exit when resuming from suspend.

NVIDIA 470.74 also fixed a regression that lead to very-high system memory usage for Direct3D 12 games when run using VKD3D-Proton (also available for FreeBSD and Solaris systems), as well as a bug that could cause the /proc/driver/nvidia/suspend power management interface to no longer preserve and restore video memory allocations if the NVreg_TemporaryFilePath module parameter for the nvidia.ko module specified an invalid path.

You can download the NVIDIA 470.74 proprietary graphics driver right now from the official website for 64-bit/amd64 and AArch64 (ARM64) platforms. You can also download the FreeBSD 64-bit release from here and the Solaris 64-bit and 32-bit release from here.

This is the latest production branch version, so make sure that you update your installation from any previous version you’re currently using as soon as possible, especially if your GNU/Linux distribution already offers the Linux 5.14 kernel in its stable software repositories.

Image credits: NVIDIA

