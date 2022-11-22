NVIDIA 515.86.01 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Fix

NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 515.86.01 as a new version of its graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems in the production branch.

NVIDIA 515.86.01 is a small release that only brings an updated nvidia-settings control panel, which now correctly limits the allowed values for the GPUTargetFanSpeed option to match existing valid fan speed ranges on supported NVIDIA graphics cards. According to NVIDIA, valid ranges are 30%-100% for Ampere or newer GPUs, and 1%-100% for older NVIDIA GPUs.

In addition to the updated nvidia-settings control panel, the NVIDIA 515.86.01 release also improves support for the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered video game by addressing a bug where the game could crash with “Xid 13” errors on Turing and later NVIDIA graphics cards. This issue only affected Linux users.

Also fixed in this release is a regression in the previous NVIDIA 515.76 version that caused blank screen and hang issues when starting an X server on NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPUs. According to NVIDIA, this could happen only in some configurations where the boot display is connected via HDMI.

NVIDIA 515.86.01 is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit and AArch64 (ARM64) architectures on GNU/Linux systems, as well as for 64-bit FreeBSD systems, and 64-bit/32-bit Solaris systems.

As mentioned before, this is a production-ready release, which means that it is recommended for all users who prefer stability over the bleeding-edge features available in the NVIDIA 520.56.06 “new feature” branch.

Image credits: NVIDIA Corporation

Last updated 9 hours ago