OBS Studio 27.1 Released with YouTube Integration, 18-Scene MultiView Option, and More

OBS Studio free and open-source video recording and live streaming software has been updated today to version 27.1, a release that brings several new features, improvements, and many bug fixes.

OBS Studio 27.1 is here almost four months after OBS Studio 27.0 to add YouTube integration, a feature that helps users connect their YouTube account without using a stream key, create and manage YouTube streams through a new “Manage Broadcast” button, and easily set up settings for their streams, such as privacy settings, description, title, scheduling, etc.

In addition, the new YouTube integration comes with a read-only chat dock for public and unlisted broadcasts, as well as bandwidth testing support in the Auto-Configuration wizard, a feature that’s only available when you’re logged in to your YouTube account.

On top of the YouTube integration, this release also adds an 18-scene multi-view option, an option to draw safe areas in the preview, a “Mask Only” option to the stinger track matte, as well as support for browser sources to allow limited control over OBS Studio, a feature that needs to be explicitly granted by the user first.

OBS Studio 27.1 also comes with numerous improvements, such as a new shortcut (Ctrl+R) to reload the browser panels on GNU/Linux systems, re-enablement of drag’n’drop for scenes and sources on GNU/Linux systems, the ability to disable the Missing Files dialog via a startup flag, support for the Auto-Remux feature to work with the Replay Buffer feature, and an Alpha option to the FreeType2 Test Source’s Font dialog.

It also adds animated previews of GIF image sources when using the studio mode, improves the internal behavior in the game capture source to prevent unnecessary re-hooking, adds source icons to the source toolbar, adds a “Missing Files Check” menu item to the “Scene Collections” menu, and improves the Missing Files dialog to also detect missing files for stingers.

Last but not least, OBS Studio 27.1 makes the Wayland capture sources available without having to pass custom parameters to the command-line, optimizes the media source to reduce unnecessary CPU usage, dims the text in the source list for sources that are invisible or hidden, adds some minor improvements to the Source Toolbar, Transform dialog, and other areas of the user interface, and improves the internal behavior in the game capture source to avoid unnecessary re-hooking.

Of course, numerous crashes and bugs were fixed, including a Wayland issue on Linux where the cursor would be slightly incorrectly positioned during capture, and another Wayland issue where capture methods that weren’t fully supported would appear anyway. For more details on these bug fixes, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the source tarball.

If you don’t like compiling software from sources, you need to wait for OBS Studio 27.1 to appear in your distro’s stable software repositories. Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Linux Mint users can install this update right now by using the official PPA.

