OBS Studio Open Source Live Streaming and Screen Recording Software Gets Wayland Support

The developers of the OBS Studio open-source, free, and cross-platform live streaming and screen recording software released today version 27.0, major update that adds new features and improvements.

OBS Studio 27.0 is a major update because it’s the first version to introduce support for the Wayland display server on Linux systems. This means that you can finally use OBS Studio on Wayland, and the support comes with a new PipeWire capture source. The devs warn that Ubuntu users would need to use Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) or higher for PipeWire capture.

Also for Linux users, the new OBS Studio release adds service integration and browser dock support. In addition, it improves support for VST (Virtual Studio Technology) paths and fixes a crash that could occur when audio backends have been disabled.

OBS Studio 27.0 also introduces undo and redo support, which appears to be a highly requested feature, a new Track Matte mode supporting a scene mask for simultaneously displaying parts of the previous and current scene, support for SRGB texture formats, as well as a new capture method for Display Capture to add support for capturing cross-GPU displays.

“For users who have previously switched the “default” GPU to the integrated GPU, it is recommended to remove the override and instead use the new toggle in the Display Capture source,” explain the devs.

Among other changes, there’s support for source visibility transitions to let you set a transition for a source when you want to display or hide it, support for displaying the saved file path in the status bar, the ability to refresh a browser dock from the right-click context menu, a virtual camera toggle in the system tray menu, and the ability to manually disable automatic rotation on Video Capture Devices.

Moreover, a new parameter called --disable-high-dpi-scaling can now be used to disable HiDPI scaling, and OBS Studio now features an auto reset option for the Video4Linux2 source to handle dropouts on some devices. For more details on the new features and improvements, you can study the full release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the OSB Studio 27.0 sources.

However, most Linux users would want to install OBS Studio from Flathub as a Flatpak app.

