OBS Studio 29.1 Promises AV1/HEVC Streaming over RTMP, Lossless Audio Recording

OBS Studio 29.1, the first major release since OBS Studio 29.0, is now available for public beta testing with multiple new features and improvements for this open-source, cross-platform, and free live streaming and screen recording application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

OBS Studio 29.1 promises new features like support for streaming AV1/HEVC over RTMP for YouTube, support for surround sound for AJA capture cards, new lossless audio recording options for FLAC, ALAC, and PCM (including 32-bit float), as well as support for multiple audio tracks in Simple output recording.

The upcoming OBS Studio release also promises features like a setting to record in fragmented MP4 and MOV video formats, new settings to select the audio encoder for streaming and recording, and a new option to preload media sources used in Stingers to memory.

Also new in OBS Studio 29.1 is an indicator to see when the audio source is unmuted and not assigned to any audio tracks and the ability to zoom browser docks using Ctrl – and + or the right-click context menu.

There are numerous improvements as well, such as expanded support for subtitle tracks in the VLC source to up to 1000, HEVC and HDR support for the VA-API encoder, HDR capture support for DeckLink sources, better YouTube thumbnail preview, QVBR support for AMF encoders, symbolic links support for VST paths, twoloop as default FFmpeg AAC encoder, CUDA support for hardware decoding of Media sources, better DeckLink performance, Python 3.11 support for scripting, and FDK AAC support on Flatpak.

For Linux users, OBS Studio 29.1 promises to significantly improve the screen capture performance on Intel dedicated GPUs, updates the JACK inputs to display “OBS Studio” in their name to clarify their origin, and improves virtual camera support and the V4L2 source.

The first beta release of OBS Studio 29.1 is now available on the project’s GitHub page and should also soon be available as a Flatpak app on Flathub Beta. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version so don’t use it for production work!

