OBS Studio 30.0 Promises Intel QSV Support on Linux, HDR Playback for DeckLink

OBS Studio 30.0 is now available for public beta testing promising several exciting new features, as well as numerous other changes and bug fixes for this popular free and open-source screencasting and streaming app.

OBS Studio 30.0 promises Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) support on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, and a YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.

The GUI has been updated in this release with a redesigned status bar that provides users with more organized and structured information with more representative and recognizable icons, as well as a new option for Full-Height docks in the “View” menu.

OBS Studio 30.0 also promises a new “Safe Mode” that will let you run the app without third-party plugins, scripting, and websockets. The “Safe Mode” will be prompted to the user when an improper shutdown was detected, for troubleshooting purposes, but it can also be manually activated from the “Help” menu.

Among other noteworthy changes, the upcoming OBS Studio release will sort audio/video encoder dropdowns by name by default, adds the ability to arrange filters using drag and drop, enables GPU scaling for “Rescale Output” when possible, and adds logging for scene changes in Studio Mode.

It will also add support for grayscale MJPEG in V4L / DirectShow sources, improve the settings interface of the “Text (FreeType 2)” source, add IPv6 support for RTMP streaming output with IPv4 fallback for dual-stack streaming services, and add the ability to set FFmpeg options for VA-API.

Of course, there will also be numerous fixes to improve various functionality of the software, such as the FFmpeg VA-API AMD encoder video quality, lossless recording with fragmented MP4/MOV, and the VLC media source. For more details, check out the release notes.

The first beta version of OBS Studio 30.0 is available for public testing as a DEB package for Ubuntu distributions from the release notes page linked above, as well as for any other GNU/Linux distribution supporting the Flatpak universal binary format from the Flathub Beta channel.

Last updated 49 mins ago