OBS Studio 30.1 Released with AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source

The OBS Studio 30.1 open-source screencasting and streaming app was released today as the first major update to the OBS Studio 30 series adding new features and improvements.

Highlights of OBS Studio 30.1 include the PipeWire Video Capture Device source, AV1 support for VA-API, AV1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output, HDR for HEVC over RTMP, multi-track audio support for MPEG-TS, and channel selection for CoreAudio input devices.

This release also adds a maxRGB tone mapper for SDR in the HDR Tone Mapping filter, a revamped Image Slideshow source that now loads files asynchronously, a new option for automatic cropping to the bounding box, as well as GPU rescaling options for streaming and recording outputs.

For macOS users, OBS Studio 30.1 adds a new Capture Card Device source, while for Windows users it adds a Capture Audio option to window/game capture and a Premultiplied Alpha option for game capture.

On top of that, the new release introduces HDR support for the Elgato HD60 X Rev.2, improves the simple mode replay buffer settings, support for PCM audio in (fragmented) MP4/MOV, changes the default recording format to fMP4/fMOV for stable releases, and switches to bigger units in the UI for high bitrate/large recordings.

Other changes include Lua script location support to search paths for Lua native libraries, theme data search paths, deprecation of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Windows 7 NVENC fallbacks, support for disabling Edit Transform if a scene item is locked, support for disabling Paste Transform on locked scene items, and Python 3.11 support for macOS systems.

Of course, there are also a bunch of bug fixes to improve things like WebRTC/WHIP streaming, WHIP output, offset/desynced audio track 1 with other tracks, incorrect VST window size on HiDPI display, Intel QSV support in the Flatpak package, and audio track titles not being set in Custom FFmpeg Output. For more details, check out the release notes.

OBS Studio 30.1 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page for Ubuntu systems or as a source tarball for those who want to compile it from sources. You will also be able to install this release as a Flatpak app on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution from Flathub.

