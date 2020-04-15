Oracle Releases VirtualBox 6.1.6 with Support for Linux Kernel 5.6

Oracle released VirtualBox 6.1.6 as the first version of its open-source and cross-platform virtualization software to support the recently released Linux 5.6 kernel series.

Linux kernel 5.6 arrived at the end of March 2020 as the first release to ship with the WireGuard VPN solution built-in, providing next-generation VPN connections on Linux-powered machines.

Linux 5.6 also added support for the USB4 implementation, a new CPU idle cooling thermal driver, AMD Pollock support, a new Zonefs file system for zoned block devices, and initial support for Amazon Echo smart speakers.

With the first point release hitting the streets earlier this month, the Linux 5.6 kernel series become ready for mass adoption. This means that GNU/Linux distributions have started shipping it in their repositories.

If you’re using VirtualBox, which is one of the best free virtualization solutions out there, you should know that you can now install it on a Linux distro powered by Linux kernel 5.6.

Additionally, with the VirtualBox 6.1.6 release you can now install GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.6 on any supported host, including macOS and Windows.

Apart from the support for Linux 5.6, VirtualBox 6.1.6 also adds several enhancements and updates to visual elements in the GUI, as well as better 2D and 3D acceleration and rendering.

Furthermore, this new update improves the performance and stability of USB devices, improves error handling of serial ports, improves guestcontrol operations, and adds HTML data support and improves shared clipboard.

Last but not least, it also improves monitor resizing and multi-monitor handling on X11 guests usin VMSVGA graphics adapters.

You can download VirtualBox 6.1.6 right now from the official website or through the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.