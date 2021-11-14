PeaZip 8.3 Open-Source Archive Manager Brings Better Xfce Integration, New Linux Features

PeaZip 8.3 open-source and cross-platform archive manager is now available to download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms with various new features and improvements for Linux users.

PeaZip 8.3 is packed with lots of goodies for Linux users who want to use a powerful archive manager, starting with the ability to customize the maximum length of command scripts generated by the application from 32KB to 2MB from Options > Settings > General, Performances.

It also improves compliance with Open Desktop specifications by saving config files in the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/peazip directory if the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME variable is defined (if not, the configuration is saved to $HOME/.config/peazip). Users can import configurations by copying the content of the $HOME/.PeaZip directory to the new location.

There are also good news for users of the Xfce desktop environment, as PeaZip 8.3 offer better integration with Xfce by automatically improving how Xfce apps alternatives are being configured in the “Open with” right-click context menu. This applies to apps like the Midori web browser, Mousepad text editor, Parole video player, and Ristretto image viewer.

Also for Linux users, PeaZip 8.3 adds shortcuts to the /media, /run/media, and /mnt mounts in the navigation tree, under the filesystem group, fixes some theming issues with GTK+ 2, improves handling of ZIP archives, and improves the DEB and RPM installers for Ubuntu/Debian and Red Hat/Fedora-based distributions by providing better compliance with the Filesystem Hierarchy Standard, separating architecture and non-architecture specific resources.

Other than that, the PeaZip 8.3 release adds Deflate and Deflate64 compression options to the 7z archive format, improves the -ext2here , -ext2folder (-alias -ext2smart ), and -ext2newfolder functions with new command-line options like -i for ignoring the deletion of the original archive after extraction, -o for outputting the directory and -p for password.

With this update, the internal file structure has been refactored to make easier to port PeaZip to multiple operating systems and architectures with specific requirements for their hierarchy structure by clearly separating binary and architecture dependent files from other resources.

Another interesting feature in this release is the ability to customize the list of preferred algorithms for calculating file checksum and hashes. Also, PeaZip now lets users set the multiple-byte unit as binary, 1024 (IEC kibibyte), decimal, 1000 (IEC kilobyte), or none (exact byte size).

Of course, several bugs were squashed and theming was improved with new Color temperature and Highlight tabs options to adapt the application to your desktop environment by using warmer or colder colors and to highlight columns or rows containing tabs with alternate colors.

You can download PeaZip 8.3 right now from the official website as DEB, RPM or universal installers for GTK+ or Qt environments, or as a Flatpak from Flathub. For more details about the changes included in this update, check out the full changelog.

