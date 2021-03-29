Pinebook Pro Linux Laptop Is Back in Stock and You Can Get One for Only $220 USD

PINE64’s Pinebook Pro ARM Linux laptop is back in stock and you can buy one right now for only $219.99 USD with the Manjaro Linux ARM distribution pre-installed.

If you’re in the market for a new, cheap Linux laptop powered by an ARM processor, you should know that the Pinebook Pro notebook from PINE64, the makers of the PinePhone Linux phone, is now on sale again.

However, the Linux notebook now costs $219.99 USD instead of $199.99 USD due to an increase in the price of the components used to make the product. PINE64 also reported in their March 2021 update that Pinebook Pro’s price may be further increased in the future.

Featuring a 14.1-inch IPS LCD Full HD (1920×1080) display, the Pinebook Pro Linux laptop ships with 64-bit Dual-Core ARM 1.8GHz Cortex A72 and Quad-Core ARM 1.4GHz Cortex A53 CPUs, a Quad-Core Mali T-860 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4 Dual-Channel RAM, and 64 GB eMMC 5.0 flash storage.

Connectivity-wise, the ARM laptop features Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, USB 3.0 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.2 display out and 15W/5V/3A charge, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device also features a full-size ANSI, US keyboard, a large multi-touch touchpad, built-in microphone, a 2.0 MP front camera, and a 10.000mAH Lithium Polymer battery.

According to PIN64, this is a good time to purchase a Pinebook Pro Linux laptop due to the abundance of GNU/Linux distributions available for it. These include Armbian Linux with the GNOME desktop environment and Panfrost acceleration, postmarketOS (also with the GNOME desktop), and Manjaro Linux ARM with the KDE Plasma desktop environment, which is the default operating system.

If you don’t like any of these OS/DE options, you can also install Manjaro Linux ARM with the more lightweight MATE desktop environment, or you can try out one of the supported tilling window managers (i3 or Sway) from Manjaro Linux’s repositories.

Without further ado, you can pre-order a Pinebook Pro Linux laptop right now from PINE64’s online store. All orders will start shipping in late April 2021, along with those from the PinePhone Beta Edition.







Image credits: PINE64

Last updated 1 day ago