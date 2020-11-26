Armbian Linux for ARM Devices Switches to Linux Kernel 5.9, Supports Ubuntu 20.10

Debian-based Armbian Linux distribution for ARM hardware has a new major release with support for new devices and lots of under-the-hood changes.

Dubbed “Tamandua,” the November 2020 release of Armbian Linux is here and it comes about three months after the previous version, Armbian 20.08. The biggest news is the fact that most supported kernels (except for sunxi and mvebu) have been updated to the latest and greatest Linux 5.9 kernel series.

On top of that, this new major release updates the U-Boot open-source boot loader for embedded devices to version 2020.10, which requires users to manually update it on their installations using the armbian-config tool.

And now for the new features and improvements, as the Armbian 2020.11 release introduces support for building images based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” operating system, using the Armbian build tools of course. Support is considered experimental at this time and only supported by the community.

Moreover, Armbian now supports the Odroid-HC4 Home-Cloud mini PC that can be used as a network attached storage (NAS) server and the Rock Pi 4C SBC, adds sound support for the Odroid-N2 single-board computer, improves multicore compilation and HTOP config, and integrates JMCC’s media script to enable VPU acceleration.

Also improved is the reliability of Helios64’s eMMC module, and support for the Odroid-C4 and Rock64 single-board computers, which now should work better with Armbian. For a full list of all the bug fixes and changes included in the Armbian 2020.11 release check out the GitHub changelog.

Future releases of Armbian will focus on improving the desktop images, enable native ARM and ARM64 building, and continue to enhance the download infrastructure. Until then, you can download the Armbian 2020.11 release right now from the official website.

