Pitivi 2022.06 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Object Tracking and Blurring

Pitivi, the free and open-source video editor for GNU/Linux systems based on the GStreamer multimedia framework and written in Python, has been updated today to version 2022.06, a release that introduces several new features.

It’s been more than a year since the last Pitivi release, versioned 2021.05, which introduced the ability to tag clips in the Media Library, new keyboard shortcuts to seek the previous and next markers, as well as dragging of a keyframe vertically or horizontally by pressing the Ctrl key.

Now, Pitivi 2022.06 is here with more new features, including object tracking and blurring, detection of beats and snapping of clips to detected beats, a new Source blending mode, the ability to add border and shadow to the title clip text, as well as a VU meter for sound playback next to the video preview.

On top of that, the Pitivi 2022.06 release introduces support for maintaining the aspect ratio when resizing clips, makes it easier to fade in and fade out a video clip, and lets you cut video clips to paste them at a different position. Under the hood, this release supports the latest GStreamer 1.20 multimedia framework.

Even if its user interface might look simple, Pitivi packs lots of great features like hundreds of animated effects, transitions, and filters, beautiful audio waveforms, background processing, automatic project backups, native integration with your desktop environment, as well as all the video editing features you may need for your next movie.

Pitivi 2022.06 is available for download right now as a source tarball that you will have to manually compile and install on your GNU/Linux distribution once you have all the dependencies in place. If that’s not your cup of tea, you will have to wait for the Flatpak version of the software to arrive on Flathub.

