Purism Launches Librem AweSIM Cellular Service for Its Linux Phone

Purism informs 9to5Linux today about the launch of Librem AweSIM, an unlimited and privacy focused cellular service for its Librem 5 Linux-powered smartphone.

Librem AweSIM is here as a convenient way for those who want to buy or already bought the Librem 5 Linux phone from Purism to get an out of the box experience and also ensure they are getting the best privacy possible experience without being tracked since the phone numbers are registered under Purism’s name.

Not only that, but by buying this new cellular service you help Purism shape up an ethical technological future and develop further privacy focused services for its Linux-powered products.

For $99 USD per month, Librem AweSIM provides Librem 5 owners with a new phone number, as well as unlimited calls, SMS text messages, and mobile data. It’s a pre-paid cellular plan where you can cancel any time, so no contracts.

“Librem AweSIM is an awesome way to offer convenience to people who would like to get a Librem 5 that just works out of the box. It also allows for us to fund the change around what mobile virtual network operators should function like,” said Todd Weaver, CEO and Founder of Purism.

From a technical point of view, the SIM supports 3G, 4G LTE and 5G (where available) networks, lets you select the area code of your choice, and uses the T-Mobile or AT&T backbone, with the ability to change the backbone service with a new SIM.

But, for now, Librem AweSIM is only limited to customers in the United States, and you need to have a Librem 5 smartphone too. If you’re interested in purchasing the Librem 5 or Librem AweSIM or both, visit Purism’s online store.

Purism plans to made its privacy-oriented cellular service available to other regions in the coming months, as well as to support phone number porting and selection. More details about Librem AweSIM are available here.

Last updated 35 mins ago