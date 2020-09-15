This PinePhone Multi-Distro Image Lets You Run 13 Distros on the Linux Phone

There’s a new project out there providing a multi-boot/multi-distro image that lets you run no less than 13 different Linux distributions on the PinePhone Linux phone from PINE64.

Created by developed Ondřej Jirman, the 13 in 1 multi-distro demo image includes 13 different Linux distributions made specifically for the PinePhone Linux phone.

Why demo image? Simply because it lets you try all these distros without having to install them on the device. The PinePhone multi-distro demo image currently includes the following distributions:

Arch Linux ARM

KDE Neon

Lune OS

Maemo Leste

Mobian

postmarketOS with fbkeyboard

postmarketOS with GNOME

postmarketOS with Phosh

postmarketOS with Plasma Mobile

postmarketOS with sxmo

PureOS

Sailfish OS

Ubuntu Touch

Under the hood, the 13 in 1 multi-distro demo image is powered by the upcoming Linux 5.9 kernel series, optimized for the PinePhone, and uses the awesome p-boot PinePhone bootloader, also created by Ondřej Jirman.

What’s even more awesome is that all the included Linux distributions support the earlier PinePhone v1.1 “Braveheart” hardware revision, as well as the more recent v1.2 and v1.2a variants, including the models with 3GB RAM.

Other interesting features include suspend to RAM support, modem power management, and pre-created Btrfs snapshots that restore the original state of the included distributions in case something goes wrong.

If you are the lucky owner of a PinePhone and you want to try this multi-boot image, you can download the latest release right now from the developer’s website, where you’ll also find information on how to use it.

For further reading, while you download the image, I recommend checking out this blog post to learn how the developer managed to cram 13 Linux distros on a single image.

I think this is an amazing project that will only boost the development of the PinePhone while also opening new paths for the future of this Linux-powered smartphone.

Last updated 4 hours ago