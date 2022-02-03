Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7 Released with New Advanced Settings, Zstd Support, and More

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new version (1.7) of their popular and powerful Raspberry Pi Imager flashing utility that brings new settings, improvements, and bug fixes.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7 follows hot on the hills of the stable release of the 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS and introduces support for downloading and flashing all variants of Raspberry Pi OS 64-bit, though the 32-bit variant remains the recommended one for now.

Several new advanced settings are present in this update, such as support for the cloudinit format used by the Ubuntu Server operating system, support for specifying a username, support for hidden Wi-Fi SSIDs, support for multi-line authorized_keys, as well as the ability to set username and password separately from SSH.

An important change in this release is the fact that Raspberry Pi Imager now displays the Advanced Settings button only if the operating system indicates it supports “advanced settings” in the repository JSON file. In addition, saved settings are now only applied if the operating system indicates support.

Another important change is the fact that there are new telemetry options implemented that sends the name of the image written and parent category, as well as information about the host computer where Raspberry Pi Imager is running (e.g. OS, version, architecture, locale, Imager version, Pi revision) to the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7 also introduces support for the zstd (Zstandard) lossless data compression algorithm, adds word-wrapping to the OS list, allows nested sub-item entries, adds a Slovenian language translation, and updates the icons.

For Linux, this release addresses bugs to better handle auto-mounting drives of some GNU/Linux distributions, retry on “GnuTLS Recv” errors, as well as to fix the “terminate called without an active exception” error that appeared when closing Raspberry Pi Imager while still writing.

You can download Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7 right now from the official website as a DEB binary for Debian/Ubuntu based operating systems, as well as for macOS and Windows platforms.

Last updated 1 hour ago