Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Is Finally Here, This Is What’s New

Red Hat today announced today the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 as the latest and greatest series of its enterprise-ready operating system delivering top-notch features, strong security, and many other enhancements.

After being in development for the past six months, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 is finally here powered by the Linux 5.14 kernel series and introduces enhanced Web Console performance metrics to better identify various threats that may affect the performance of your systems, the ability to export these metrics to popular analysis and reporting tools like Grafana, as well as kernel live patching via the Web Console.

This major release also introduces the ability to build both Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 images via a single build node, better support for customized file systems, and bare-metal deployments, Smart Card Authentication support via Web Console, new security profiles, support for IMA (Integrity Measurement Architecture) digital hashes and signatures, detailed SSSD login, OpenSSL 3 integration, and disablement of SSH root password login by default for better security.

Among other noteworthy changes, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 adds initial support for the WireGuard VPN technology, a new MultiPath TCP daemon (mptcpd) for configuring MultiPath TCP (MPTCP) endpoints without using iproute2, support for the rhsm command in the Anaconda installer to enable machine provisioning via Kickstart installations for Red Hat Satellite, improved container development for devs who want to build apps with the UBI container images, enablement of cgroup2 by default, and the latest Pod Manager tool with new defaults.

“From vast public clouds and tiny edge devices to simple containerized applications and complex artificial intelligence workloads, modern IT starts with Linux,” said Matthew Hicks, Executive Vice President, Products and Technologies, Red Hat.

Under the hood, there’s GCC 11.2, LLVM 12.0.1, Python 3.9, Rust 1.54, Go 1.16.6, GNU C Library 2.34, GNU Binutils 2.35, GDB 10.2, Node.js 16, Perl 5.3, Ruby 3.0, PHP 8.0, Git 2.31, Subversion 1.14, Apache 2.4, nginx 1.20, OpenSSH 8.6p1, Valgrind 3.17, Varnish Cache 6.5, Squid 5.1, MariaDB 10.5, MySQL 8.0, PostgreSQL 13, Redis 6.2, elfutils 0.185, Maven 3.6, SystemTap 4.5, Dyninst 11.0.0, Ant 1.10, and many other great GNU/Linux technologies. Check out the full release notes for more details.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 is available for download right now from Red Hat’s Customer Portal for all existing customers with an active Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription and it’s supported on the Intel/AMD64 (x86_64), ARM 64-bit (AArch64), IBM Power PC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), and IBM Z system (s390x) hardware architectures. This release will be supported for the next 10 years with security and software updates.

Image credits: Red Hat (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 38 mins ago