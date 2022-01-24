Scribus 1.5.8 Powerful Desktop Publishing App Brings More Improvements, Qt 6 Porting Begins

Scribus, the open-source and cross-platform desktop publishing software has been updated today to version 1.5.8, a release that focuses on bug fixes and code optimization.

Scribus is powerful program that brings professional page layout to Linux, supporting professional publishing features like color separations, ICC color management, versatile PDF creation, as well as CMYK and spot colors.

The new release, Scribus 1.5.8, is here with a focus on mostly fixing nasty issues present in previous releases and code optimizations that lead to improved reliability and speed of the software.

Highlights include improved file import for IDML, PDF, PNG, TIFF, and SVG file formats, improved PDF export feature, improved Story Editor, the addition of A5, A3, and A6 formats to the default page sizes, as well as various improvements for table styles, undo and redo, etc.

In addition, Scribus’s graphical user interface received some improvements for the dark mode style, some icon updates, and improved window interactivity. Moreover, the build system has been improved in this release for better packaging and distribution of the software, and the documentation and language translations updated.

And then there are the usual bug fixes, as Scribus 1.5.8 addresses a crash that occurred on specific user file when selecting a text frame that included gradients, the ability to manage colors and fills or to select color sets, a crash that occurred on startup, as well as a RAM usage issue with the Document Setup dialog.

If you’re looking for a professional-grade page layout and desktop publishing (DTP) software, you can download Scribus 1.5.8 right now from the official website or as a Flatpak from Flathub.

Meanwhile, the development team is working hard to port Scribus to the latest and greatest Qt 6 application framework, about which they say it will make their work easier for future releases. Most probably, Scribus 1.6 will be the first release of the software to be ported to Qt 6.

