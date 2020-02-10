SparkyLinux 2020.02 Brings More Goodies from Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

The SparkyLinux project released today SparkyLinux 2020.02, the second update to the semi-rolling version of this Debian-based, desktop-oriented operating system.

Using the Linux 5.4.13 kernel by default, SparkyLinux 2020.02 comes with up-to-date packages from the software repositories of the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system. The entire system was synced with the Debian Testing repos as of February 9th, 2020.

If they want a newer kernel, users will also be able to install the latest and most advanced Linux 5.5.2 kernel, as well as the first RC (Release Candidate) of the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel. Both kernels are available in SparkyLinux’s unstable repositories.

Included in the SparkyLinux 2020.02 release, there’s also the Calamares 3.2.18 graphical installer, Mozilla Firefox 72.0.2 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.4.2 email and news client, LibreOffice 6.4 office suite, VLC 3.0.8 media player, and Exaile 4.0.2 audio player.

However, users are being warned that the Calamares installer might fail if they install SparkyLinux in full automatic mode with full disk encryption and a Swap partiton. To avoid any issues, don’t t use a Swap partition.

New SparkyLinux public key is included in SparkyLinux 2020.02

Similar to the SparkyLinux 5.10.1 stable release, this latest rolling version comes with a new SparkyLinux repository public key. This will avoid any issues that might occur during a fresh installation or when upgrading SparkyLinux after the first boot.

If you’re already using SparkyLinux 2020 Rolling, you will need to install the new public key with the first command listed below. Then, update your installations with the second set of commands.

wget -O - https://repo.sparkylinux.org/sparky.gpg.key | sudo apt-key add -

sudo apt update

sudo apt full-upgrade

If you’re new to SparkyLinux or you want to deploy the operating system on new computers, you can download the SparkyLinux 2020.02 release with the Xfce, MATE, LXQt, Openbox or CLI (text-mode) editions right now from the official website.

Source: SparkyLinux