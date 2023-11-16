Steam Deck OLED Is Now Available to Order with HDR Display and Bigger Battery

Valve today officially released the Steam Deck OLED Linux-powered gaming handheld that brings a bigger screen with high dynamic range (HDR) support, a bigger battery that lasts longer, as well as updated internals to stay up to date with the latest technologies.

The Steam Deck OLED comes almost 1 year and nine months after the original Steam Deck with an LCD screen and introduces faster NVMe SSD storage up to 1TB, a bigger 7.4-inch display that supports HDR (High-Dynamic Range), as well as up to 1,000 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate, and a bigger 50Whr battery for up to 12 hours of gameplay.

Under the hood, we find a 6 nm AMD Zen 2 APU with 4 cores, 8 threads, and up to 3.5GHz clock speed (up to 448 GFlops FP32), an AMD 8 RDNA 2 CUs GPU running at 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32), and faster 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (6400 MT/s quad 32-bit channels).

Connectivity-wise, the Steam Deck OLED has an updated wireless chip that supports tri-band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 that’s capable of up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a high-speed microSD card slot supporting SD, SDXC and SDHC cards.

The device is still powered by Valve’s Arch Linux-based Steam OS 3 featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment. You can check out the full specs here for more details.

There are two Steam Deck OLED models available for purchase, one with 512GB storage for $549 USD and one that comes with 1TB storage, premium anti-glare etched glass, a carrying case with removable liner, as well as exclusive startup movie and virtual keyboard theme for $649 USD.

You can buy the Steam Deck OLED right now from the Steam Store in the US, Canada, UK, and EU, or from Komodo in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. All orders will start shipping immediately.

Since this is a limited edition, Valve limits purchases to one device per person per week and your Steam account needs to be in good standing, and you must have purchased at least one item on Steam before November 2023.

So if you’ve been waiting to buy an upgraded Steam Deck, now it’s your chance. But you need to hurry up because once they sell out they will be gone and Valve doesn’t know yet if more units will be available anytime soon, but they said that if there’s high demand there may be additional colorway options in the future.

Image credits: Valve

