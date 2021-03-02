Steam Link Is Now Available on Linux to Stream Your Steam Games from Any PC

Valve and Collabora announced today that the Steam Link app is now available for Linux-based operating systems to help you stream Steam games from any other PC in your house.

Launched by Valve a few years ago, the Steam Link app is available free of charge for Android, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Raspberry Pi devices to let you stream your Steam games to phones, tablets, and TVs.

Thanks to the awesome developers from Collabora, the Steam Link app is now available for 64-bit Linux systems as a Flatpak app that you can install on any GNU/Linux distribution from Flathub.

The app will let you stream Steam games from Windows or Mac computers, where Valve’s Steam Client is running, on your Linux PC.

To start streaming Steam games from other computers, all you need is the Steam Link app and a powerful wireless network, preferably 5 GHz. Valve strongly recommends using a wired network when streaming games.

If the device running Steam is not detected, you can go to “Other Computers” and enter a PIN number under Steam > Settings > Remote Play on the other computer running the Steam Client.

Of course, you’ll also need to plug in a supported controller for a better gaming experience. Once the Steam Link app is installed and succesfully connected to the other PC on your home network, your can start streaming Steam games on your Linux PC.







This app might come in handy when you really want to play Windows or Mac games that aren’t available on Linux, on your Linux machine, but you don’t want to use Valve’s Steam Play and Proton software or they’re not supported yet using these technologies.

