SuperTuxKart 1.4 Kart Racing Game Released with New Textures and Karts, Vulkan Renderer

SuperTuxKart 1.4 free, open-source, and cross-platform kart racing game has been released today as a major update bringing more improvements and new technologies.

It’s been more than a year since SuperTuxKart 1.3 was released and SuperTuxKart 1.4 is here to improve the Soccer fields by adjusting the starting positions and item placements on all the official fields for a fair play game. In addition, field lines have been added for a better strategic game plan.

SuperTuxKart 1.4 also introduces a new Lap Trial mode, a new Godette kart, left-side ghost replay difficulties, items and stars animation, as well as new textures in Shifting Sands. Moreover, it updates the Battle Island and Cave X tracks, as well as the Konqi character, and makes sky particles always fall vertically.

Antediluvian Abyss has been improved to fix the broken invisible wall, parachute powerup is now fixed and should work as expected, and gyroscope on the walldriving surface should now also work. An issue that caused other goal lines to be triggered when the goal is already scored was fixed as well.

Under the hood, SuperTuxKart 1.4 ships with a Vulkan renderer in a beta version, proper implementation of HiDPI support in SDL2, and LOD optimizations. Networking was improved as well by implementing track searching to the network track screen, support for using real add-on karts, and the ability to configure the of limit players in game.

You can download SuperTuxKart 1.4 right now for 64-bit or 32-bit GNU/Linux systems from the project’s GitHub page.. To run the game, execute the run_game.sh file inside the archive. In addition, you can install SuperTuxKart as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Downloads for Android, macOS, and Windows platforms, as well as the source code, are also available for download from the same page for those who want to compile it.

