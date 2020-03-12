Tails 4.4 Anonymous OS Released with Tor Browser 9.0.6

The Tails community announced today the release and general availability of Tails 4.4, a monthly update to the amnesic incognito live system based on Debian GNU/Linux.

Tails 4.4 comes one month after Tails 4.3, which added support for Trezor cryptocurrencies, to update some of the core components and default applications, as well as to address some important security vulnerabilities and other issues reported by users since the previous release.

Included in Tails 4.4 are the newest Tor Browser 9.0.6 anonymous web browser, which is based on Mozilla Firefox 68.6.0 ESR, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.5.0 email and news client, as well as the Linux 5.4.19 LTS kernel with better support for newer hardware.

This release also attempts to improve support for Wi-Fi interfaces on systems using the Realtek RTL8822BE and RTL8822CE chipsets. Users who experienced Wi-Fi issues since Tails 4.1, should let the Tails development team know if this fix squashes the bug here.

Several security flaws were patched in various core components, including cURL, Evince, Pillow, PPP, and WebKitGTK. Of course, the new Tor Browser, Mozilla Thunderbird, and Linux kernel versions also contain the latest security patches from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories.

You can download Tails 4.4 using the link below, but only if you plan on reinstalling your current Tails install or you’re deploying the anonymous OS on new computers.

Existing Tails users will be automatically upgraded from version 4.2, 4.2.2, and 4.3. You can also upgrade manually by running the command below in a terminal emulator.

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade