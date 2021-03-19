Telegram Desktop 2.7 Introduces Limitless Voice Chats, Recorded Chats, and More

Telegram Desktop 2.7 has been released today as a major update to this open-source and cross-platform instant messaging software for Linux, Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.

Coming two weeks after Telegram Desktop 2.6, which introduced the ability to set messages to auto-delete for everyone for 24 hours or 7 days, the Telegram Desktop 2.7 update is here with support for limitless voice chats in Groups and Channels.

The new release also lets you host discussions that can be listened to by millions of people at the same time, record voice chats that can be shared or published at a latest time in your Channels, as well as to create separate ‘Voice Chat’ invite links for listeners or speakers.

“This way you won’t need to unmute important guests when they join – and they can use a different link to promote the upcoming chat to their communities,” said the devs.

In addition, you can change the title of your Voice Chat to give people an idea of the current topic and join Voice Chats as one of your Channels when you want to hide your personal account.

Telegram Desktop 2.7 also lets users see if a chat is being recorded via a new red dot located next to the chat’s title, as well as to view user bio texts right from the list of participants and to show admins you want to speak in muted chats just by raising your hand.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release lets you cancel the forwarding of a message or choose a different chat when you select the wrong one by mistake, as well as to resume playback of long voice messages.

You can download Telegram Desktop 2.7 as a 64-bit binary to use on any GNU/Linux distribution without installing the software from the official website. If you have an Android smartphone or tablet, you can also download the new version from the Google Play store.

