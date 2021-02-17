Tiny Core Linux 12.0 Released with Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS, Many Improvements

The Tiny Core Linux 12.0 distribution has been released today as a major update to one of the smallest and modular GNU/Linux operating systems featuring community built extensions.

A year in the making, Tiny Core Linux 12.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series and features up-to-date core components, including the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 10.2, GNU C Library (Glibc) 2.32, GNU Binutils 2.35.1, util-linux 2.36.1, and e2fsprogs 1.45.6.

Busybox 1.33.0 is included as well in this release, but it was patched by the Tiny Core Linux devs to load more than nine extensions and remove the “Module has invalid ELF header” error message. In addition, the busybox-aliases script received various additions.

On top of these core updates, the Tiny Core Linux 12.0 release updates several of its scripts, including tc-config, which received similar awk rounding, support for fetching the tc version from the tc-functions script, and no longer makes unwanted permissions in the /opt directory.

Also updated is the tce-config script with more precise /opt copying and renamed autoscan, the tce-setup script to remove an unneeded timestamp, as well as the tce-audit script with better search functionality.

The tc-functions, init, shutdown.sh, and filetool.sh scripts received smaller changes as well in this release. More details about these changes are available in the release announcement page.

You can download Tiny Core Linux 12.0 right now from the official website, or by using the direct download links below, for both 32-bit, 64-bit, and Raspberry Pi systems. Various editions are provided for each of the supported architectures for different needs, including Core, TinyCore, CorePlus, CorePure64, and piCore.

For beginners, I highly recommend downloading the CorePlus edition as it comes with a wide range of window managers like Openbox, Fluxbox, JWM (Joe’s Window Manager), FLWM, ICE WM, and Hackedbox.

Last updated 1 day ago