Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS Released with Linux Kernel 5.3, Download Now

Canonical released today Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS as the fourth of five point releases planned for its latest long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS “Bionic Beaver” operating system series.

Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS comes exactly six months after Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, adding up-to-date components, as well as all the latest security fixes for those who want to install a fresh copy of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS “Bionic Beaver” operating system with more recent kernel and graphics stacks.

What’s more important in the Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS release is that it comes with fresh new kernel and graphics stacks for better hardware support, Linux kernel 5.3 and X.Org Server 1.20.5, from Ubuntu 19.10 “Eoan Ermine.” In comparison, Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS shipped with Linux kernel 5.0 from the now deprecated Ubuntu 19.04 “Disco Dingo” release.

So deploying a new installation of Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS on newer computers should have some benefits, especially if your hardware wasn’t supported or correctly recognized by the previous Linux kernel version.

Another change that caught my attention is the removal of the Amazon web app from the default install. It would appear that Canonical ended their collaboration with Amazon on this front as the Amazon web app is also missing from the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” release.

The last supported point release for official flavors

Participating flavors in the Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS release include Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, and Ubuntu Studio.

However, this is also the last point release some of these flavors will participate in and support. On the other hand, Ubuntu on the Desktop and Server will get one more point release, Ubuntu 18.04.5, which is expected to hit the streets on August 6th, 2020.

Canonical plans to offer standard support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS “Bionic Beaver” until April 2023, but the end of life for this Long Term Support (LTS) release is planned for April 2028 as CEO Mark Shuttleworth announced a couple of years ago.

How to update to Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS

Once again, I would like to remind the reader that this point release is here only for those who want to reinstall or deploy the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series on new computers and they need an up-to-date install media, which will save them a lot of precious time downloading updates from the repositories.

But, if you’re using Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, you don’t have to download the new ISO image to update to Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS. All you have to do is make sure you have all the latest software updates and security patches installed from the main archives. You’ll also get Linux kernel 5.3, X.Org Server 1.20.5, and no Amazon web app anymore.