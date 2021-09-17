Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Released with BootHole Patches, Latest Security Updates



Canonical releases today Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS as up-to-date installation/live images to its long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series.

Released back in April 26th, 2018, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS was supposed to get only five point releases, up to Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS, but since it’s supported until April 2023, Canonical decided to publish another point release that include patches for some serious security vulnerabilities affecting previous point releases.

As such, Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS is here as the sixth point release to the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series with mitigations against the infamous BootHole security vulnerability discovered in the GRUB2 bootloader, which allows attackers to bypass UEFI Secure Boot.

“Unlike previous point releases, 18.04.6 is a refresh of the amd64 and arm64 installer media after the key revocation related to the BootHole vulnerability, re-enabling their usage on Secure Boot enabled systems,” said Łukasz Zemczak in an announcement on behalf of the Ubuntu Release Team.

In addition to the BootHole patches, the new Ubuntu 18.04 LTS point release also includes all the latest security patches and software updates that have been released for the Bionic Beaver series since August 13th, 2020, when the Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS update arrived.

According to Canonical, the focus here is to maintain stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Therefore, if you want to deploy the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system on new computers, you can now download the Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS images for Desktop and Server on 64-bit and ARM64 platforms.

Please note that only the Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server images have been refreshed, as the other official flavors like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Studio, and Ubuntu Kylin reached end of life on May 7th, 2021. Users of these flavors should upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).

