Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) Slated for Release on July 23rd

Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, the first point release of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, was slated for release on July 23rd, 2020.

While many of you out there are still digging out all the cool new features of the recent Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system or just barely took the wraps off it, the Ubuntu development team are working hard to bring you the next point release.

Yes, I’m talking about Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, the first point release of the Focal Fossa series, which will pack all the latest security fixes and software updates to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media.

And it already has a release date set in stone, as July 23rd. However, Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS will be a simple updated installation media, nothing less nothing more, and that’s because there isn’t yet a new Ubuntu release on the streets to bump the kernel and graphics stacks.

When Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) will be released, which will happen later this fall on October 22nd, Canonical will most probably push a second point release, Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, with new Linux kernel and graphics stacks from Ubuntu 20.10.

Until then, if you’re waiting for Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, you shouldn’t. Just download the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS images for desktop or sever, install it and update it. Keeping your installations up-to-date at all times will ensure you’re already running Ubuntu 20.04.1 when it will hit the streets this summer.

The good news for those who will need to deploy Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) on new computers after July 23rd, 2020, is that they won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation when using the Ubuntu 20.04.1 images.

Being a long-term supported release, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will get at least six point releases during its life cycle. The end of standard support for the Focal Fossa series was set for April 2025.