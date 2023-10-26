Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024

Canonical unveiled today the codename of the next Ubuntu version, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, as the “Noble Numbat”, which is slated for release next year on April 25th.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.

As of today, October 26th, the Noble Numbat is officially open for development and Canonical already published the release schedule for those interested in its six-month-long development cycle.

So, according to the release schedule, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is slated for release on April 25th, 2024. The beta version of Noble Numbat is expected on April 4th, three days after the Beta Freeze stage on April Fool’s Day.

Other interesting dates in the Noble Numbat release schedule include two Ubuntu Testing Weeks on December 28th, 2023, and March 7th, 2024, respectively, the Feature Freeze stage on February 29th, the Kernel Freeze stage on April 11th, and the Final Freeze stage and the Release Candidate (RC) milestone on April 18th, 2024.

Of course, it’s way too early to talk about the new features that Canonical plans to include in the Numbat release, but rest assured that the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment, due out on March 20th, 2024, will be included.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will most likely be powered by a newer Linux kernel series, and if my calculations are correct, it should be the Linux 6.8 kernel, which should be out sometime in March 2024.

Until then, I’m waiting for the daily build ISOs to appear on the official servers to take the Numbat for a spin. Meanwhile, I will keep you guys updated with the new features and components that will be included in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS when Canonical announces them.

