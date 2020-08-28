August 28, 2020
News / Distro

Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Is Coming on September 4th with Support for Many New Devices

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
OTA-13


The UBports Foundation has announced the availability for public testing of the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 software update for their Ubuntu-based mobile operating system using the Lomiri (Unity 8) interface.

It’s been 4 months since OTA-12 arrived with the Lomiri (Unity 8) interface, which introduced new functionality and interaction models, including the Application Drawer. Lomiri is a continuation of the Unity 8 UI developed by Canonical for its Ubuntu operating system to provide convergence.

But enough history and let’s have a look into the future, as Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 promises to be yet another hefty update for Linux phone users. Two major features are present in the upcoming release, ARM64 and Halium 7 support.

What this means for the end user? Well, both combined will bring UBports’ Ubuntu Touch mobile OS to no less than 11 new devices in a stable form. If these devices were partially supported before, now they’re ready for production use.

“With ARM64 support we will now have stable releases for a host of new devices (11 new devices to be exact!),” said the UBports Foundation. “This is also thanks to the new Halium 7 support.”

But that’s not all, because Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 promises to support even more devices thanks to the many improvements brought to the Halium 8+ Android compatibility layer and Mainline devices.

On top of that, Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 will also bring lots of performance improvements and UX fixes, which means that your Linux phone will probably perform much better than before. But more on that will be revealed on September 4th when the final release hits the streets.

Until then, UBports Foundation needs your help to test drive the upcoming release. So, if you have a Linux phone and want to help with the testing, follow the next instructions to install the Release Candidate version of OTA-13.

First, you will need to update your device and all installed apps. For that you must to go to System Settings > Updates and apply all available updates. Then, you need to change the release channel from “Stable” to “Release Candidate.” To do that, go to System Settings > Updates > Update Settings > Release Channel and select “Release Candidate.”

Finally, to install the OTA-13 Release Candidate, go back to System Settings > Updates where you can download and install the update. Your phone will be rebooted automatically during installation.

UBports needs help with these issues. To submit your feedback, visit the OTA-13 call for testing forum thread.

Image: PINE64/UBports

Last updated 29 mins ago

You might also like

GIMP 2.10.18

GIMP 2.10.20 Released with Non-Destructive Cropping, New and Improved Filters

Ubuntu

New Ubuntu Linux Security Updates Arrive for All Supported Releases

Latest BlackArch Linux ISO

Latest BlackArch Linux ISO Adds More Than 150 New Hacking Tools, Linux 5.6

TUXEDO Pulse 14

Meet TUXEDO Pulse 14, an Ultra-Light Linux Laptop Powered by AMD Ryzen 7

Mozilla Thunderbird 78.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 78.1 Released with Full OpenPGP Support, Search in Preferences Tab

HandBrake 1.3.3

HandBrake 1.3.3 Open-Source Video Converter Brings Better SSA and Flatpak Support, More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.