Ubuntu Unity 21.04 Is Here for Unity7 Fans with New Theme, Linux Kernel 5.11

Rudra Saraswat announced today the release of Ubuntu Unity 21.04 as part of the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) operating system, featuring the good old Unity 7 desktop environment by default.

While still not an official flavor, Ubuntu Unity 21.04 is based on the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release, which means that it ships with all of its internals, including the Linux 5.11 kernel for better hardware support, as well as the updated toolchain consisting of GNU C Library 2.33, GCC 10.3, GNU Binutils 2.36.1, LLVM 12, and Python 3.9.4.

But Ubuntu Unity 21.04 is here to give fans of the good old Unity 7 desktop environment a much-improved experience by shipping with a new Yaru-Unity7 dark theme that features a transparent launcher icon, a new Plymouth boot splash theme, as well as new wallpapers based on the Hirsute Hippo mascot.

Various apps have been updated to their latest release, and other received bug fixes to work better, such as the GNOME System Monitor app. In addition, this release adds the missing notifications for volume and brightness changes, and improves support for Snap apps.

Ubuntu Unity 21.04

If you’re missing the Unity 7 desktop environment that was developed by Canonical a few years ago, you can download Ubuntu Unity 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release right now from the official website or using the direct download link below.

Existing Ubuntu Unity 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) users will probably be able to upgrade their existing installations in the coming days. Just like Ubuntu 21.04, the Ubuntu Unity 21.04 release will be supported with software and security updates for nine months, until February 2022.

