Ubuntu Users Get New Kernel Security Updates, Three Vulnerabilities Patched

Today, Canonical published new Linux kernel security updates for all of its supported Ubuntu releases, including the recently released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, to address up to three vulnerabilities discovered by various security researchers.

The new Ubuntu kernel security update addresses CVE-2022-29581, a use-after-free vulnerability discovered by Kyle Zeng in the Network Queuing and Scheduling subsystem that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.

It also patches CVE-2022-30594, a security issue discovered by Jann Horn where the Linux kernel improperly enforces seccomp restrictions in some situations, thus allowing a local attacker to bypass seccomp sandbox restrictions. Both these security issues affected all supported Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 ESM.

In addition, the new Ubuntu kernel security update fixes CVE-2022-1116, an integer overflow discovered by Bing-Jhong Billy Jheng in Linux kernel’s io_uring subsystem, which could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code. This vulnerability only affected Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems running Linux kernel 5.4.

Canonical urges all Ubuntu users to update their installations as soon as possible to the new kernel versions, linux-image 5.15.0.33.36 for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, linux-image 5.13.0.44.53 for Ubuntu 21.10, linux-image 5.13.0-44.49~20.04.1 for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS systems, linux-image 4.15.0.180.169 for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, as well as linux-image 5.4.0.113.117 and linux-image 5.4.0-113.127~18.04.1 for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS systems.

To update your Ubuntu installations and address these security vulnerabilities, run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator or use the Software Updater utility. After downloading and installing the new kernel versions, make sure that you reboot your installations and also rebuild and reinstall any third-party kernel modules you might have installed.

Last updated 1 hour ago