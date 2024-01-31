Linux Mint 22 Codenamed “Wilma”, Will Be Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Linux Mint leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today the codename of the next major release of the popular, Ubuntu-based Linux Mint distribution, Linux Mint 22 “Wilma”, along with one of its attractions.

Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” will probably be released in June or July 2024 and will be based on Canonical’s upcoming and long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, due in April 2024.

This means that Linux Mint 22 will be powered by Ubuntu 24.04 LTS’ Linux 6.8 kernel and it should ship with a new major release of the Cinnamon desktop environment that will include a new Nemo Actions Organizer to let you organize your Nemo actions in menus and submenus.

“This tool will support nested submenus, menu icons, separators and drag-and-drop,” said Clement Lefebvre in the monthly newsletter for January 2024. “You’ll also be able to rename actions and override their icon.”

While the current release, Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia”, which is the last release based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), shipped with an experimental Wayland session, it doesn’t look like Linux Mint 22 will replace the Xorg session with the Wayland one as default.

Clement Lefebvre stated back in October 2023 that the Wayland session in Linux Mint should be fully ready sometime in 2026 as part of the Linux Mint 23 series. Most probably, Linux Mint 22 will offer a more stable Wayland session, but it won’t be enabled by default according to the Linux Mint leader.

In fact, it looks like the Wayland session in the Linux Mint 21.3 release could potentially affect the Xorg session and trigger specific issues, so the Linux Mint team once again reminded users that Wayland support in Linux Mint 21.3 is in an experimental state and it is recommended to reboot your systems whenever you switch between the Xorg and Wayland sessions.

