Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

With the development cycle for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) opened, Canonical has now published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.

The first Ubuntu 24.04 LTS daily builds are here and, as expected, they’re based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), which arrived last month on October 12th.

Being based on the previous release, these first daily builds ship with pretty much the same core components and application versions as the previous version. As such, you should not expect much from them.

During the six-month-long development cycle, the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS daily builds will be updated with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, such as the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment, Mesa 23.3 graphics stack, and probably Linux 6.8 kernel series.

Under the hood, you should expect GNU/Linux technologies like GCC 13.2, GNU C Library 2.39, Ruby 3.2, and others. We’re also expecting Canonical to ship more Snaps and other new features that will be revealed in time.

Without further ado, you can download the first Ubuntu 24.04 LTS daily build ISO images right now from the official website. Daily builds are also available of Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, and many of the official Ubuntu flavors. They are supported on 64-bit (amd64) and AArch64 (ARM64) platforms.

However, please keep in mind that these are pre-release versions and that they may contain bugs and other issues preventing you from having a stable Ubuntu desktop or server experience. Therefore, please DO NOT install them on a production machine!

The final release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) is expected on April 25th, 2024. Until then, we will be able to test drive the beta version on April 4th, 2024, and the Release Candidate (RC) version on April 18th, 2024.

