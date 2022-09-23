UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 Brings the Deepin Desktop Environment to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

The developers of the UbuntuDDE Remix distribution announced the release of UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 as the latest version of this unofficial Ubuntu flavor featuring the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE).

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 also aims to be an LTS release that will receive support for a few years with software and security updates since it relies on the upstream software repositories.

Just like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, the system is powered by Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, which ships with a brand new NTFS file system driver and new in-kernel SMB file server, and features the latest Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) with up-to-date Deepin apps, including Deepin Music, Deepin Movie, Deepin Calculator, Deepin Text Editor, Deepin Terminal, and more.

In addition, it includes the new Grand Search feature of the Deepin Desktop, which you can activate by pressing the Shift + Spacebar keys, the Deepin Store for installing third-party apps, as well as several new beautiful wallpapers and assets contributed by both the UbuntuDDE Remix and Deepin Linux teams.

It also looks like UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 is not shipping with the Firefox Snap as the web browser is installed from the Mozilla Team PPA repository as a native DEB package. Moreover, UbuntuDDE Remix uses the Calamares installer to install the distribution, which now features Qt-based styling.

If you want to experience the beauty of the Deepin Desktop Environment on an Ubuntu base out of the box, you can download UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 right now from the official website.

